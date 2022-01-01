Go
Touch of Italy - OC

Simply Italian
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticceria

PIZZA

6600 Coastal Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (1560 reviews)

Popular Items

San Marzano$14.00
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa$13.95
Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta
Penne Rigate alia Bolognese$22.95
Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley
Pollo alia Parmigiana$24.95
Chicken Parmigiana - Specialty of the House - Chicken cutlet breaded in our handmade breadcrumbs, pan seared then topped with muenster cheese and our original tomato sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.95
our Italian bread baked with butter, garlic, mozzarella, and topped with oregano. Served with a side of our own original tomato sauce.
Cesare$6.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
Shrimp Scampi$22.95
Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
Large Cesare$10.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
Penne Vodka$17.95
Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a light Parmigiano Reggiano cream sauce.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6600 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
