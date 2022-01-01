Go
Touch of Italy - Rehoboth

Simply Italian!
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticceria

19724 Coastal Highway

Popular Items

LG Cesare$11.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa$13.95
Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta
San Marzano$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
Pollo Alla Parmigiana$24.95
Chicken Parmigiana - Specialty of the House - Chicken cutlet breaded in our handmade breadcrumbs, pan seared then topped with muenster cheese and our original tomato sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.95
our Italian bread baked with butter, garlic, mozzarella, and topped with oregano. Served with a side of our own original tomato sauce.
Penne Rigate alla Bolognese$22.95
Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a light Parmigiano Reggiano cream sauce.
SM Cesare$7.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
Penne Vodka$17.95
Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Melanzane Parmigiana Entree$19.95
Eggplant Parmigiana - Specialty of the House - Eggplant cutlets breaded in our handmade breadcrumbs, pan seared then topped with muenster cheese and our original tomato sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
Location

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
