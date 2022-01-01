Touch of Italy - Rehoboth
Simply Italian!
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticceria
19724 Coastal Highway
Popular Items
Location
19724 Coastal Highway
Rehoboth Beach DE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Atlantic Social
Come in and enjoy!
Diego's Bar & Nightclub
Rehoboth's largest nightclub and patio bar.
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano
Home style Italian, Come in and enjoy! Proudly serving authentic Italian foods for Nearly 20 years! Casa Dileo, where you will always be treated like family.
The Cultured Pearl
Please call 302-227-4217 to place Carryout Orders.
For 26 years we have been recognized as the Best of Delaware! Award winning sushi paired with a full Asian and American influenced kitchen menu.