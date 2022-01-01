Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
Come in and Enjoy
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
1620 E Republic Rd • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1620 E Republic Rd
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
