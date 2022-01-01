Go
Touch The Heart

324 Washington Street • $$$

Crab Rangoon$16.00
fresh blue crab mixed with cream cheese, scallions & ginger in a dumpling wrapper with cilantro crema, pico de gallo & jalapeños
Hong Kong Traditional Dan Dan$22.00
Traditional Dan Dan tossed with soy sauce, house made chili oil, spicy roasted pork and baby bok choy finished with peanuts and scallion.
Sesame Chicken Lo Mein$20.00
pan-fried lo mein noodles tossed with seasonal veggies & topped with grilled chicken in sweet house soy glaze with tuxedo sesame seeds.
General Tso Chicken Dumplings$15.00
fried dumplings stuffed with chicken, garlic & ginger tossed in general tso’s sauce
Purple Sweet Potato (ube) Dumpling$13.00
Pan seared stuffed with purple sweet potatoes and goat cheese encrusted with wasabi nuts with a burted orange honey
Spicy Pork Dan Dan$21.00
pan-fried dan dan noodles in a tahini peanut sauce topped with minced spicy pork, crushed peanuts, blanched bok choy & scallions finished with chili threads
Fried Chicken Baos$16.00
sriracha buttermilk fried chicken topped with spicy mayo, pickled
onions, spring mix & pork floss
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Bao$16.00
Chinese BBQ Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Crunchy brussels sprouts tossed in a house made black garlic BBQ sauce topped with fried onions, tuxedo sesame seeds and scallions.
Firecracker Shrimp$17.00
Pan seared shrimp tossed in a chili lime sauce topped with sliced jalapeno, lime wedge, sesame seeds and scallions.
Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

324 Washington Street

Hoboken NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
