Go
Toast

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

Enjoy!

1800A Diagonal Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TD Side of Fries$6.00
TD Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
6 Chicken Wings-Grilled$12.00
1 sauce and 1 dip.
Classic Smash Burger$8.00
House ground prime chuck patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, red onion, pickles, potato bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, potato bun.
TD Sweet Potato Tots$6.00
6 Chicken Wings-Fried Naked$12.00
1 sauce and 1 dip.
Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, tomato, shredded lettuce, potato bun.
6 Chicken Wings-Breaded$12.00
1 sauce and 1 dip.
All American Double Smash Burger$13.50
House ground prime chuck patties, American cheese, lettuce pickles, Russian dressing, onion-brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

1800A Diagonal Rd

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Theismann's Wine Collection

No reviews yet

A real peach of a cocktail class!

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

ARP Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston