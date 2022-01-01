Touchstone Brewing Company
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
116 N16th St
SACRAMENTO, CA 95811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
116 N16th St, SACRAMENTO CA 95811
Nearby restaurants
LowBrau
Modern-rustic German inspired Beer-hall offering draft brews & pub grub, included various sausages
Tapa the World
Come enjoy a little bit of Spain to your table! Serving up Tapas, Sangria and Paella in Sacramento for over 25yrs.
Kasbah
MIDTOWN'S
MIDDLE EASTERN DESTINATION
Good News Wine
"Everybody Needs Some!"