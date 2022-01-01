Go
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

Local Family Owned and Operated Restaurant featuring Italian cuisine. Offering Dine In, Dine Out, Take Out, Delivery and Curbside Pick Up.

3813 N Monroe St #21

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(1doz) Garlic Rolls$4.25
Meat Lasagna$13.00
Chicken Picatta$15.00
Tour Of Italy$19.00
Meat Lover’s Spaghetti$15.00
Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread$8.00
Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Stuffed Meat Shells$12.00
Chicken Parmigiana$13.50
( ½ Doz) Garlic Rolls$2.50
Location

3813 N Monroe St #21

Tallahassee FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
