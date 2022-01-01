Go
Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn

French American Fusion Cuisine , Farm to Table Restaurant

3629 Ethan Allen Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (198 reviews)

Spring onion vichyssoise$10.00
herbed chèvre
Burger$15.00
Vermont wagyu beef burger, house brioche, Vermont cheddar, Gateway Farm bacon, remoulade, apple cider pickle, house frites
Pistachio Financier$10.00
Veggie Burger$14.00
topped with roasted mushroom, roasted tomato aioli, baby greens & frites, on brioche bun
gnocchi$27.00
roasted asparagus, truffle beurre noisette, Regianno
house salad$12.00
baby greens, green goddess dressing, pickled apples, hickory smoked pistachios
Bouillabaisse$31.00
Slow-cooked spicy red curry bouillabaisse of fin fish and shellfish, saffron aioli crostini
House made Tagliatelle$27.00
House made Tagiatelle pasta-Brisson Daona Farm wagyu beef sugo, wild mushrooms, parmigiana reggiano
Steak Frites$30.00
Local top sirloin steak frites, salsa verde compound butter, baby greens salad, house frites
Chocolate lava cake$10.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
3629 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven VT

Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
