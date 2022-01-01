Go
Tower School Lunch Program

ROOT is proud to partner with Tower School to provide fresh lunches.

75 W Shore Dr

Popular Items

Kraft Mac N Cheese$5.99
(served with green beans)
Hamburger$6.99
Grilled 4oz beef patty (served with a side salad and potato chips)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
2oz chocolate chip cookie (house-made and nut-free)
Clementine$1.00
Hotdog$5.99
Grilled hotdog on a split top bun (served with a side salad and potato chips)
Grilled Cheese$4.99
Choice of bread, cheese blend of mild cheddar and jack (served with a side salad and potato chips)
Potato Chips$1.25
Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, black beans, 3 cheese blend (served with green beans)
Caesar Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chicken Tenders$6.99
White meat breaded chicken fingers over butter glazed ziti (served with green beans)
Location

75 W Shore Dr

Marblehead MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
