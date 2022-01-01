Go
Travelers Tower Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

26555 Evergreen Rd

Popular Items

Three Items Omelet$3.89
3 ITEMS, EGG, CHEESE,
Bacon-Three Strips$1.49
3 STRIPS
Hash Browns$1.09
5 OZ. SERVING
Breakfast Burrito$3.89
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tortilla, Three Items
BYO Salad$5.99
Chicken Tenders$3.75
3 Pieces of Chicken
Toast$0.50
1 PIECE
Chicken Breast Sandwich$3.95
4oz. Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Strawberry Field's Salad$5.99
Spring mix, romaine, dried cranberries, sliced strawberries, red onion, feta, candied pecans, balsamic viniagrette, grilled chicken
Towers Egg Sandwich$3.25
Location

26555 Evergreen Rd

Southfield MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
