Towers Tap House

Towers Tap House is a restaurant and sports bar filled inside and out with challenging games and activities. With a laid back vibe, the Taphouse overlooks the lakes at Hydrous Wakeboard Park and Lake Lewisville with the best outdoor patio in all of North Texas. At the Taphouse, it's always "come as you are" with cold beer, great food and a one of a kind lakeside vibe.
T

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

290 E Eldorado PKW • $$

Avg 3.6 (1023 reviews)

Popular Items

Towers Burger Family 4 Pack$54.99
Half Pound All Beef Patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Comes with a side of french fries or chips.
Super Family Combo Meal$69.99
2 pieces of Chicken Fried Steak and country gravy, 4 pieces of Fried Catfish and 10 Chicken Tenders with a Large order of Fries
Side Ranch$0.50
Onions Rings Side$4.50
Season Veggies Side$3.50
Catfish Family Basket$43.99
15 piece catfish platter with hush puppies and fries
Fries Side$3.50
Side Salad$6.00
Hush Puppies$3.50
Texas Cheese-Steak$14.00
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, melted provolone cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

290 E Eldorado PKW

Little Elm TX

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

