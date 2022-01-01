Go
Tower Taproom is the first self-pour beer concept in Alabama featuring 57 beers, cider and wines located in Montgomery’s Alley Entertainment District.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Tallapoosa St.

Avg 4.8 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Secret Probation$11.50
fries loaded with chicken (grilled or fried), bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese sauce and green onions
1/2 Dozen Honey Lemon Pepper Wings$9.00
Macgyver$9.50
Ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, pepper jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes on mixed greens
Daisy Duke$10.50
hot honey fried chicken sandwich with Duke's mayo & pickles
McDowell's Big Mick$9.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Duke's mayo
Phoebe Buffay$10.50
a grilled portabello mushroom sandwich with basil pesto, arugula, tomato, shredded mozzarella
Julius Caesar$10.50
Classic caesar salad with parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons topped with grilled chicken
John Wayne$9.50
Duke's mayo, Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions
The Hangover$10.00
Over easy egg, bacon, cheddar, cheese, maple glaze
Dozen Honey Lemon Pepper Wings$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

101 Tallapoosa St.

Montgomery AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
