Town Center Tap House

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

90 Town Center Street

Daleville, VA 24083

Popular Items

Taphouse Burger$12.00
One-half​ pound of ground beef hand-pattied daily and grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion, your choice of cheese, if ya want. Bacon is an upcharge.
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing and topped with grape tomatoes, cracked black pepper, parmesan cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon pieces, croutons, and finished with our in-house cut and marinated steak.
Chicken Tender Salad$13.00
Golden fried chicken tenders on top of our "Big Salad" with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons. Great with our homemade Honey Mustard dressing.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.75
Two big ole tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Salmon W\\ FRIED GOAT$16.00
Our mix of romaine and spring mix with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and onion topped with a hunk of grilled salmon filet. For a finish, we add our house made fried goat cheese medallions. We recommend our mango pineapple vinaigrette dressing or our homemade ginger scallion dressing.
Chicken Avocado Dip Wrap$13.00
A chopped, grilled chicken breast with our homemade creamy avocado dip, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, and homemade ranch dressing all wrapped to perfection. Prefer fresh avo slices? Just ask.
The Big Salad$10.00
Big salad is right! A mix of romanine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & fresh mushrooms. Finished with crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons.
Add a grilled chicken breast for $4.00.
Traditional Wings$15.00
10 bone-in chicken wings, fried & tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.75
Served well done with American cheese.
Boneless Wings$12.00
Breaded, fried & tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

90 Town Center Street, Daleville VA 24083

Directions

