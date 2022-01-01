Go
TOWN Pizza - Cypress

Let's eat pizza.

1279 Cypress Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10" Personal Cheese$10.00
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
18" Large Pepperoni$25.00
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
18" Large Build Your Own$22.00
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Arugula Salad$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with a side of lemon vinaigrette
14" Medium Build Your Own$16.50
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
14" Medium Pepperoni$19.00
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Garlic, Tomato, Basil$22.50
roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
Beet Salad$8.00
mixed greens, beets, fresh dill, goat cheese, with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
14" Medium Mushroom & Rosemary$20.00
sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Cheese$22.00
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Location

1279 Cypress Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

