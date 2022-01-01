Go
Town Hall image
Chicken

Town Hall

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4002 W. 9th Street

Trainer, PA 19061

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4002 W. 9th Street, Trainer PA 19061

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Munchy Mayhem!

No reviews yet

Based in Delaware County, PA, The Munchy Mayhem! is a delivery/pickup service solving the toughest cases of the munchy's. Our menu features inventive sandwiches, snacks and desserts, as well as a few surprises to keep the gang on it’s toes. Menu options are inspired and created by The Munchy Machine Food Truck gang.

Big Bad Wolf Barbeque

No reviews yet

EAT-IN byob • TAKEOUT • PARTY TRAYS • CATERING

Phil & Jim Steaks & Hoagies

No reviews yet

Please note due to the large variety of chips, drinks, and snacks we offer, these items can be added to your order when you pick it up. Come in and enjoy!

The Tasty House Corp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Town Hall

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston