Town Hall Pizza
Town Hall Pizza is located in the historic downtown of Berrien Springs, Michigan. Formerly Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, established in 1969, Town Hall Pizza still uses the Macerata family recipes that originated in Dragoni, Italy. Known far and wide for amazing pizza, come try our sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, gelato, desserts and more!
PIZZA
121 W Ferry St • $$
Location
121 W Ferry St
Berrien Springs MI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
