Town Hall Pizza is located in the historic downtown of Berrien Springs, Michigan. Formerly Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, established in 1969, Town Hall Pizza still uses the Macerata family recipes that originated in Dragoni, Italy. Known far and wide for amazing pizza, come try our sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, gelato, desserts and more!

PIZZA

121 W Ferry St • $$

Avg 4.5 (387 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Pizza$12.75
BREADSTICK BITES$5.50
Exactly like our breadsticks, except when they come out of the oven we say, “Awww…those are cute!"
14" Pizza$15.00
THE SIDE SALAD$4.25
Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, green pepper, tomatoes, and croutons.
THE GARDENER'S SALAD$6.75
Add to the side salad: fresh mushrooms, red onion, green & black olives, croutons, and mozzarella cheese.
CANNOLI$5.75
a light crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened creamy ricotta and chocolate chips, drizzled in chocolate.
FAMOUS BREADSTICKS$5.00
Freshly baked, brushed generously with our garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Choose homemade pizza sauce or more garlic butter for dipping.
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO$13.90
our made-from-scratch alfredo generously poured over fettuccini.
8" Pizza$8.50
THE HOT HAM & CHEESE$6.80
toasted ham and mozzarella cheese piled high.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

121 W Ferry St

Berrien Springs MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
