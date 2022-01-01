Town Tavern

Breadboard Bakery

No reviews yet

Artisan Bread & Snacks with a focus on local, whole grains. Pre-orders preferred, with a limited selection & quantities available for day-of ordering.

Online ordering only, all pickups outside.

Current Schedule: Wednesday / Friday / Sunday 9am - 2pm.

Pre-orders due two days in advance, by Mon/Wed/Friday afternoons (around 2pm). ***

Pre-orders for baked goods are now priced at a 5% discount. (All prices already adjusted below). Whole cakes & pies, retail items, and holiday menus excluded.

