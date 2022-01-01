Go
Toast

Town Tavern

Our motto is "Terar Dum Prosim" which means "May I Be Consumed in Service." We are committed to your dining experience here at the Tavern. See you soon...

201 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tavern Burger$17.00
Half pound of ground chuck on butter griddled brioche, smoked bacon, royal trumpet mushroom, gruyere and a WhistlePig glaze
Cheddar Burger$13.00
Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites
Fish & Chips - Dinner$21.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
Boneless Wings$13.00
"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.
Side Fries$3.00
Large Caesar Salad - Dinner$10.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
House Frites$7.00
Our hand cut fries. Malt vinegar
See full menu

Location

201 Massachusetts Avenue

Arlington MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

barismo

No reviews yet

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

Quebrada Baking Co.

No reviews yet

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

Breadboard Bakery

No reviews yet

Artisan Bread & Snacks with a focus on local, whole grains. Pre-orders preferred, with a limited selection & quantities available for day-of ordering.
--------------------
Online ordering only, all pickups outside.
--------------------
Current Schedule: Wednesday / Friday / Sunday 9am - 2pm.
***
Pre-orders due two days in advance, by Mon/Wed/Friday afternoons (around 2pm). ***
---------------
Pre-orders for baked goods are now priced at a 5% discount. (All prices already adjusted below). Whole cakes & pies, retail items, and holiday menus excluded.
----------------

Arlington Bakery

No reviews yet

Homemade Greek and Italian cookies, cakes and pastries. Imported Greek pantry items and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston