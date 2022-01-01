Go
Town Docks

Town Docks is the place to be in Meredith, NH during the summer! Try our lobster dinners, tasty salads, fried seafood plates, burgers, and more!

289 Daniel Webster Highway

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Fish-N-Chips$18.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried 'til golden and packed to go with fries and coleslaw.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Deep-fried chicken tenders served with chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried Buffalo chicken rolled in an herb wrap with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos$15.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onions. and cilantro sour cream in soft flour tortillas. Served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Traditional New England Lobster Roll$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Hot Buttered Poached Lobster Roll$22.99
Fresh Maine Lobster poached in tarragon butter in a butter-grilled roll. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Docks' Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Char-grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, Cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Chicken Tenders Dinner$13.99
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, fried golden and packed to go with fries and coleslaw.
Classic Burger$12.99
Twin smashed patties, American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Location

289 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

