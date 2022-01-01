Town Docks
Town Docks is the place to be in Meredith, NH during the summer! Try our lobster dinners, tasty salads, fried seafood plates, burgers, and more!
289 Daniel Webster Highway
Popular Items
Location
289 Daniel Webster Highway
Meredith NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
