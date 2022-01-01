Go
Toast

Towne Restaurant

Cuisine - Greek/American
Serving breakfast, lunch, & dinner
Walk-Ins Welcome
Take Out Available
Located in Historic Allentown, walking distance from the Buffalo Medical Corridor

186 Allen Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.
Chx Alfredo (DN)$16.95
Fettuccini, cream and Broccoli. Served with a salad
Chicken Wrap$12.95
Lettuce, onion, tomato, feta and tzatziki
Open Chicken$13.95
Open Gyro$12.95
Croissant Sandwiches$4.20
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle
Reuben$10.95
Corned beef, swiss, rye and Russina dressing
Rice Pudding (LG)$4.75
Chicken Souvlaki Brkfst$15.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

186 Allen Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Griddle & Greens

No reviews yet

Griddle & Greens serves a vast selection of griddled sandwiches and freshly-built salads along with an assortment of soups, sides and house-brewed sweet teas. Only the finest ingredients will suffice.
We slow roast our signature meats on site and procure the freshest produce locally available. Our breads, cheeses and cured meats are sourced from some of Western New York’s most highly acclaimed culinary artisans.

Chris NY Sandwich Co

No reviews yet

Generous servings made with the freshest bread and quality ingredients

Jim's SteakOut

No reviews yet

-

Bidwell

No reviews yet

Bidwell is opening in 2021 at 242 Allen Street in Buffalo, NY. It will be an intimate, 12-seat restaurant offering a hyper-local 9-course tasting menu that evolves with the seasons.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston