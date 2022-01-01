Go
Towne Tavern & Tap

Full-service restaurant that provides diners in Bristol county & beyond with a consistent, high quality food & beverage experience while providing unparalleled guest service.

11 Robert F Toner Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Tips$27.00
our signature house-made bbq marinated steak tips, whipped potatoes, roasted asparagus
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered fried haddock, seasoned fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, grilled lemon
Chicken Panini$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toasted sourdough bread
Cajun Chicken Tacos$8.00
blackened chicken, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo
Cheese Pizza$10.00
red sauce, wisconsin cheddar cheese
Cobb Salad$15.00
fresh greens, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, pickled red onions
Thai Cauliflower$8.00
breaded fried cauliflower, sweet chili sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds
Fish Tacos$15.00
beer battered fried haddock, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, flour tortillas
Chicken Tenders$13.00
fresh hand-breaded crispy fried chicken tenders plain or tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Bacon Chive Mac & Cheese$18.00
house-made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed chicken tenders, chives, garlic seasoned crumbs, ranch drizzle
Location

North Attleborough MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
