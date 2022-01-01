Townhouse Emeryville

Go
Townhouse has been an Emeryville staple for 30 years, serving classic American comfort food in a warm and inviting space. With an expanded patio, safe indoor dining, a new chef with a fresh menu, we look forward to welcoming you back to the new Townhouse.

5862 Doyle Street

Popular Items

Mussels$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, Calabrese Sausage, basil, chili flakes, shallots, grilled garlic bread
Burger$18.00
7 oz. patty, bacon, caramelized onions, aged cheddar, iceberg, sliced pickles, acme bun, fries or salad
Slow Cooked Short Ribs$35.00
aged cheddar polenta, roast sweet onion, charred chilies, chimmichuri
Bread Pudding$11.00
winter spice & almond bread pudding
orange custard, vanilla bean custard
Basque Cheesecake$11.00
mixed berries, saba, shortbread crumble
Prime Rib$56.00
brown butter potatoes, arugula, horseradish cream, jus
Caesar Large$16.00
romaine, radicchio, grana padano, caesar dressing, gremolata, boquerones
Brisket Poutine$14.00
smoked brisket, poutine, cheese curds, bacon gravy, fresno chilies
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$17.00
shredded bbq chicken, remoulade, acme bun, fries
Chicken Wings$14.00
garlic, jalapeno, pepper & spices (house ranch or hot pepper vinegar upon request)
