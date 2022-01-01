Go
The Townshend

Past meets present at this modern, minimalist American tavern in Presidents Place that's named for the Townshend Acts of the 1760s and surrounded by a number of Quincy Center historic landmarks. The menu offers rustic-refined spins on seafood, plus plenty of bar bites, all washed down with New England craft beers and creative cocktails.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1250 Hancock St • $$

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

Rosemary Fries$6.00
With garlic aioli
Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Citrus olive oil cake, whipped ricotta, winter citrus marmalade, pistachio
Townshend Burger$16.00
pimento cheese, caramelized onion, Lettuce, Tomato
Served w/ Rosemary Fries & A Pickle on a Brioche Bun
Caesar Salad$12.00
Whole Romaine Heart, Croutons, Parmesan, Anchovy in dressing
Hand-Rolled Arancini$11.00
Three Cheese, Marinara
Steak Tartare$15.00
classic preparation, parmesan aioli, served w/house made chips
Scratch Bolognese$26.00
Mascarpone, Parmesan, Pappardelle
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
egg & squid ink tagliatelle, Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Crispy Capers
Brick Pressed Chicken$27.00
Giannone Chicken, wild mushroom risotto, toasted pistachio, chicken jus
Chocolate Ganache Tart$10.00
pretzel crust, candied peanuts, bourbon caramel, whipped cream
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1250 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
