The Townshend

The Townshend on wheels!

1250 Hancock St

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Choice of Sausage or Bacon.
Fried Eggs, Cheese,
Toasted Brioche Bun.
Smash Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bun
Fries$5.00
Served with Ketchup
Southwestern Veggie Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aioli, Bun
Soft Baked Pretzel$6.00
Eastern Standard Provisions Wheelhouse Pretzel, Charred Jalapeño Queso
Big Bird$12.00
Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aioli, Bun
Location

1250 Hancock St

Quincy MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Maverick House Tavern

No reviews yet

"Maverick House Tavern" is an Homage to the original Maverick House Hotel.
The opening of the Maverick House Hotel in 1835, marked the start of commercial development of East Boston. The hotel structure dominated Maverick Square and was named for Samuel Maverick, one of the original Settlers of the area now called East Boston. The Maverick House serviced travelers on the Eastern Railroad line and it was a popular place with students. The Maverick House was destroyed by fire twice and rebuilt. The hotel was rebuilt a third time in 1857 by Noah Sturtevant and was ranked as one of the largest and finest hotels of the time. It was a popular summer resort and a favorite resting spot for those who traveled on the Cunard steamship lines. The hotel was demolished in 1927. In its spot today, rests the East Boston Neighborhood Community Heath Center.
Maverick House Tavern hopes to fulfill your needs for food, beverages and a warm welcome to East Boston.

