Towson American restaurants you'll love

Charles Village Pub & Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
Buff Bites$11.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
Chick Tenders$10.99
House made, with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Gino's Burgers & Chicken image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
Onion Rings$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gino's Burgers & Chicken
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Point in Towson image

FRENCH FRIES

The Point in Towson

523 York Rd, Towson

Avg 4.1 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken & Pickles$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch
Soft Pretzels$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
Buffalo Fried Chicken$16.00
Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap
More about The Point in Towson

