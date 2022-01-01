Towson American restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
|Buff Bites
|$11.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
|Chick Tenders
|$10.99
House made, with your choice of dipping sauce.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Gino's Burgers & Chicken
8600 Lasalle Road, Towson
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
|Onion Rings
|$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
|Buffalo Chicken
|$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
The Brass Tap
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
FRENCH FRIES
The Point in Towson
523 York Rd, Towson
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken & Pickles
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch
|Soft Pretzels
|$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
|Buffalo Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap