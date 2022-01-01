Towson bars & lounges you'll love
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
|Buff Bites
|$11.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
|Chick Tenders
|$10.99
House made, with your choice of dipping sauce.
Papi's Tacos - Towson
826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson
|Popular items
|ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS
|$7.00
CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)
|Enchiladas
|$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Nacho Mama's
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Popular items
|10 PC Wing
|$18.00
Jumbo, Plump, Crispy & Juicy! Just like Elvis Sauces: Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Honey BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, Naked
|Birria Tacos
|$26.00
3 Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib Tacos, Onion, Lime. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
|Basic Nacho's
|$15.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
Barley's Backyard Uptown
408 York Road, Towson
|Popular items
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$14.00
Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese
The Brass Tap
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
The Point in Towson
523 York Rd, Towson
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken & Pickles
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch
|Soft Pretzels
|$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
|Buffalo Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap
The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant
8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson
|Popular items
|MD Crab Cake Sand
|$23.00
Our famous crab cake sandwich with fries.
|MD Crab Cake
|$24.00
7 oz all lump crab cake using traditional Maryland style recipe and served with tartar sauce.
|Seafood Pasta
|$26.00
Crab meat and shrimp over linguine with Alfredo or Marinara sauce.