Towson burger restaurants you'll love

Burger Brothers
14 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Hamburger
|$8.79
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun
|Medium Onion Ring
|$4.79
Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.
|10 Wings
|$15.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.
Gino's Burgers & Chicken
8600 Lasalle Road, Towson
|Fries
|$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
|Onion Rings
|$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
|Buffalo Chicken
|$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
Barley's Backyard Uptown
408 York Road, Towson
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$14.00
Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese