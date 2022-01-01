Towson burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Towson

Burger Brothers image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brothers

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger$8.79
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun
Medium Onion Ring$4.79
Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.
10 Wings$15.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.
More about Burger Brothers
Gino's Burgers & Chicken image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
Onion Rings$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gino's Burgers & Chicken
Barley's Backyard Uptown image

HAMBURGERS

Barley's Backyard Uptown

408 York Road, Towson

Avg 3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Mahi Mahi$14.00
Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli
Quesadilla$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
Classic Cheeseburger$10.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese
More about Barley's Backyard Uptown

