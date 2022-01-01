Towson sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Towson
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Atwater's
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Popular items
|Turkey Cranberry
|$12.95
Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan
|Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
|Bag of Chips
|$1.50
Select flavor upon arrival
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Gino's Burgers & Chicken
8600 Lasalle Road, Towson
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
|Onion Rings
|$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
|Buffalo Chicken
|$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
16 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
|Taylor Ham, Egg + Cheese
|$5.95
|Sausage, Egg + Cheese
|$5.95