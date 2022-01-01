Towson sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Towson

Atwater's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Cranberry$12.95
Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Bag of Chips$1.50
Select flavor upon arrival
More about Atwater's
Gino's Burgers & Chicken image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
Onion Rings$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gino's Burgers & Chicken
THB Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Taylor Ham, Egg + Cheese$5.95
Sausage, Egg + Cheese$5.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

