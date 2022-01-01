Towson pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Towson

Italian Gardens image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$9.95
Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
More about Italian Gardens
Pasta Mista image

PIZZA

Pasta Mista

822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
Popular items
Garden Salad$6.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers and olives.
Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
Penne Vodka$11.95
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
More about Pasta Mista

