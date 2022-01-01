Towson pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Towson
More about Italian Gardens
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Italian Gardens
814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$9.95
Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
More about Pasta Mista
PIZZA
Pasta Mista
822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$6.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers and olives.
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
|Penne Vodka
|$11.95
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce