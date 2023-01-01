Beef noodles in Towson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street Food by Watersong

3 West Chesapeake Avenue, Towson

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Beef Rice Noodle 大酥牛肉米线$16.00
Homemade slow cooked beef with Chinese peppers and seasonal greens in a rich chicken broth with rice noodles.
More about Street Food by Watersong
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd suite 106

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ns3. Tender Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
Authentic marinated beef soup with your choice of noodles, bean sprouts and seasonal fresh green Asian veggies in a delicious brown broth
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd suite 106

