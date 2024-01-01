Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Atwater's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's Kenilworth

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$13.95
our house-made black bean burger, served on our brioche, with lettuce and lime cilantro sour cream
More about Atwater's Kenilworth
Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Veggie Burger With Cheese$10.99
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes and your choice of cheese.
Black Bean Veggie Burger$9.99
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes
More about Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.

