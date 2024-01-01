Black bean burgers in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about Atwater's Kenilworth
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Atwater's Kenilworth
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.95
our house-made black bean burger, served on our brioche, with lettuce and lime cilantro sour cream
More about Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
14 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Black Bean Veggie Burger With Cheese
|$10.99
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes and your choice of cheese.
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$9.99
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes