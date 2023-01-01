Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders (2) tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with tomato, red onion, and blue cheese crumble served on a bed of greens with choice of dressing.
More about Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
***NEW*** Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.25
Made with Hellmann's®! THB's famous chicken salad seasoned to perfection and with a NEW KICK. Topped with Frank's RedHot® Buffalo Sauce, pepper jack cheese, and served on our freshly baked Everything Bagel.
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson

