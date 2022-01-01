Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Towson

Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve cake

Atwater's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Carrot Cake$15.00
Slice of Carrot Cake$4.95
More about Atwater's
Charles Village Pub & Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
MD Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.99
Italian Lemon Cream Cake$5.99
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Item pic

 

Papi's Towson

826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
More about Papi's Towson
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
More about Nacho Mama's
Barley's Backyard Uptown image

HAMBURGERS

Barley's Backyard Uptown

408 York Road, Towson

Avg 3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Pound Cake$7.00
More about Barley's Backyard Uptown
Item pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A12. Chive Cakes$5.75
Deep-fried Chive cakes served with a sweet roasted sesame dipping sauce
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.95
A3. Shrimp Cake$8.95
Thai style shrimp stuffed cakes served with a sweet chili sauce
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson

Avg 3.2 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sand$20.00
5oz MD lump crab cake with Lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread. Served with chips.
More about The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

