Chicken fajitas in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar, jalapenos, diced peppers, red onions, tomatoes and blackened chicken in a crispy fajita shell. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Nacho Mama's

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Fajitas$24.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2
Chicken Fajitas$22.50
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2
More about Nacho Mama's

