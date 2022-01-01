Chicken fajitas in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar, jalapenos, diced peppers, red onions, tomatoes and blackened chicken in a crispy fajita shell. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Nacho Mama's
Nacho Mama's
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Blackened Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2
|Chicken Fajitas
|$22.50
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2