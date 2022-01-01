Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Atwater's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN NOODLE
*gluten in garnish
Hannah's

215 Washington Avenue, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ns4. Chicken Noodle Soup$12.95
Light and delicious, shredded roasted chicken with your choice of noodles, beansprouts and seasonal fresh green Asian veggies in an aromatic clear broth
N2. Drunken Noodle with Chicken$14.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles Chicken (can substitute protein), egg, Chinese broccoli leaf, cabbage, tomatoes and broccoli in a flavorful spicy brown basil sauce garnished with fresh basil leaves
