Crispy chicken in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

418 York Road, Towson

Avg 4.8 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Crispy Chicken Sliders image

 

The Brass Tap

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston