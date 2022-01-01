Drunken noodles in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.00
southern Thai version of stir-fried wide rice noodles minced chicken, green beans, tomatoes w/fresh Thai chili, garlic & basil sauce
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|N2. Drunken Noodle with Chicken
|$14.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles Chicken (can substitute protein), egg, Chinese broccoli leaf, cabbage, tomatoes and broccoli in a flavorful spicy brown basil sauce garnished with fresh basil leaves
|v-N2. Drunken Noodle (Vegan)
|$14.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles tofu (can substitute protein), Chinese broccoli leaf, cabbage, tomatoes and broccoli in a flavorful spicy brown basil sauce garnished with fresh basil leaves