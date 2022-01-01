Dumplings in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve dumplings
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Cubic Chive Dumplings
|$7.00
Thai style Garlic Chive dumplings in cubes with fried garlic, cilantros, spicy soy chili sauce, house pickles
|Steamed Dumplings
|$8.00
chicken and shrimp steam dumplings, cilantros fried garlic, ginger soy sauce
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|A6. Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings
|$8.95
Crispy chicken dumplings drizzled with a tasty teriyaki sauce
|A4. Steamed Pork Dumplings
|$8.95
Thai style dumpling: plump and nicely chewy, filled with tender pork, flavored with fresh ginger, green onion, and sesame oil. Bet you can’t eat just one.
|Fried Banana Dumpling
|$5.95