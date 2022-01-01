Fajitas in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar, jalapenos, diced peppers, red onions, tomatoes and blackened chicken in a crispy fajita shell. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Papi's Towson
Papi's Towson
826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson
|Fajita Taco Ensalada
|$13.00
Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. (Carne Asada no longer included; price change)
|FAJITA MIXTO
|$22.00
CHICKEN, BEEF, AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH PEPPERS & ONIONS IN A SIZZLING CAST IRON PAN SERVED WITH 4 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CREMA, AND QUESO CHIHUAHUA.
More about Nacho Mama's
Nacho Mama's
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$26.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2
|Fajita Steak & Shrimp
|$26.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2
|Fajita Chix & Shrimp
|$26.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2