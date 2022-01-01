Fried rice in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve fried rice
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Classic Fried Rice
|$12.00
simplicity at its best, classic fried rice w/light soy sauce egg, scallions, onion, cilantro, peas & carrots
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
chicken & shrimp, jasmine rice stir-fried w/scallions onion, curry powder, peas, carrots, pineapple, cashew tomatoes & cilantro
|Ka-Prao Fried Rice
|$13.00
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|v-N6. Spice and Dice Fried Rice (Vegan)
|$14.95
Thai style stir-fried Jasmine rice, tofu (can substitute protein), sliced sweet onions, scallions and tomatoes
|N6. Spice & Dice Fried Rice
|$14.95
Thai style stir-fried Jasmine rice, Chicken (can substitute protein), sliced sweet onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg
|L4. Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95