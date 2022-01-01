Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve garden salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$9.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, mushrooms, cucumbers & carrots.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$3.69
Romaine iceberg mix, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, celery & croutons.
PIZZA

Pasta Mista

822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers and olives.
