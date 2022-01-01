Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Towson
/
Towson
/
Home Fries
Towson restaurants that serve home fries
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
16 Allegheny Ave, Towson
Avg 4.5
(2469 reviews)
Home Fries
$3.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Cunninghams Café & Bakery
1 Olympic Place, Towson
No reviews yet
HOME FRIES
$4.00
More about Cunninghams Café & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Towson
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Penne
Thai Salad
Cappuccino
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Rice Noodles
More near Towson to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(540 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston