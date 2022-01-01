Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve home fries

Home Fries image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$3.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Consumer pic

 

Cunninghams Café & Bakery

1 Olympic Place, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOME FRIES$4.00
More about Cunninghams Café & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Tuna Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Penne

Thai Salad

Cappuccino

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Rice Noodles

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston