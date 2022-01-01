Nachos in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve nachos
Nacho Mama's
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Chicken Nacho's
|$18.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
|Basic Nacho's
|$15.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
|Crab Nachos
|$22.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
The Brass Tap
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson
|Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
|Plain Nachos
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)