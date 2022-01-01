Nachos in Towson

Towson restaurants that serve nachos

Basic Nacho's image

 

Nacho Mama's

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nacho's$18.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
Basic Nacho's$15.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
Crab Nachos$22.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
More about Nacho Mama's
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Plain Nachos
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

