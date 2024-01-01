Pad see in Towson
Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
800 Kenilworth Drive suite 816, Towson
|Pad See-ew
|$14.95
Fresh big flat rice noodle/broccoli/carrot/egg/in homemade lightly salty sweet sauce
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd Building A
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|N3. Pad See-iew
|$14.95
Pan fried rice noodles with Chicken (can substitute protein), egg and broccoli in light soy sauce
