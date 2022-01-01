Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Absolute Thai Sushi

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$12.00
thin rice noodle stir-fried wired tofu, egg, scallions. bean sprouts & peanut in our original Pad Thai sauce
More about Absolute Thai Sushi
Item pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai sauce 8oz$4.25
v-N1. Pad Thai (Vegan)$14.95
Famous Thai rice noodles stir-fried with tofu (can substitute protein), scallions and bean sprouts topped with ground roasted peanuts. Prepared as a mild dish, appropriate for people who do not like spicy food. Of course, if you'd like it spicy, just ask!
L3. Chicken Pad Thai$10.95
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Steamed Dumplings

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Fried Rice

Egg Rolls

Tuna Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston