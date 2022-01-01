Pad thai in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Absolute Thai Sushi
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
thin rice noodle stir-fried wired tofu, egg, scallions. bean sprouts & peanut in our original Pad Thai sauce
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|Pad Thai sauce 8oz
|$4.25
|v-N1. Pad Thai (Vegan)
|$14.95
Famous Thai rice noodles stir-fried with tofu (can substitute protein), scallions and bean sprouts topped with ground roasted peanuts. Prepared as a mild dish, appropriate for people who do not like spicy food. Of course, if you'd like it spicy, just ask!
|L3. Chicken Pad Thai
|$10.95