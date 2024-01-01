Panang curry in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve panang curry
Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
800 Kenilworth Drive suite 816, Towson
|Panang curry
|$14.95
Creamy, salty and sweet/coconut milk curry with a zesty makrut lime flavor/broccoli and carrot onside
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd Building A
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|C3. Panang Curry (Spicy)
|$14.95
Creamy Panang curry with string beans, bell peppers, carrots and choice of meat or mixed veggies, topped with shredded Kaffir-lime leaves and drizzled with coconut milk.
|v-C3. Panang Curry (Spicy)
|$14.95
Creamy Panang curry with string beans, bell peppers, carrots, choice of tofu or mixed veggies, topped with shredded Kaffir-lime leaves, and drizzled with coconut milk sauce.