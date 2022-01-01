Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Underground Pizza Towson

28 Allegheny Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)$30.00
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)$26.00
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
More about Underground Pizza Towson
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scottish Chicken Pie Cold Case$9.95
Scottish Chicken Pie$12.95
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
5" Small Apple Pie$7.25
More about Atwater's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Reeses PB Pie$5.99
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Item pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$4.95
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

