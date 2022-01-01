Pies in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve pies
Underground Pizza Towson
28 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)
|$30.00
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
|The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)
|$26.00
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
Atwater's
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Scottish Chicken Pie Cold Case
|$9.95
|Scottish Chicken Pie
|$12.95
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
|5" Small Apple Pie
|$7.25
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Reeses PB Pie
|$5.99