Pineapple fried rice in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Absolute Thai Sushi
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
chicken & shrimp, jasmine rice stir-fried w/scallions onion, curry powder, peas, carrots, pineapple, cashew tomatoes & cilantro
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|N7. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.95
Stir-fried yellow rice with Chicken and Shrimp (can substitute protein), pineapples, cashew nuts, tomatoes, carrots, scallions and eggs
|v-N7. Pineapple Fried Rice (Vegan)
|$14.95
Stir-fried yellow rice with tofu (can substitute protein), pineapples, cashew nuts, tomatoes, carrots and scallions