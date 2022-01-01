Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve salmon

Charles Village Pub & Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Bourbon Salmon$17.99
Bourbon glazed, fresh salmon - served with seasonal vegetables and rice pilaf
Item pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
R6 Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$16.95
Heart healthy salmon gets smothered in homemade teriyaki sauce and is served over jasmine rice with sautéed cabbage, carrots and beansprouts with a sprinkle of sesame seeds to give it that extra punch of Thai flavor.
