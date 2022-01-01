Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve steak tacos

Charles Village Pub & Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos$15.99
3 flour tortillas filled with filet tips, broccoli slaw, pico de gallo and cheese - topped with sriracha ranch drizzle. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Main pic

 

Hannah's

215 Washington Avenue, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$11.95
Choice of flour or corn tortillas, filled with steak, cilantro, and onions served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
More about Hannah's
Item pic

 

Nacho Mama's

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Truck Taco$20.50
With verde sauce, chimichurri, chopped yellow onion, cilantro & lime wedges
More about Nacho Mama's

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Noodle Soup

Steamed Dumplings

French Toast

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston