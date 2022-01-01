Stew in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve stew
More about Atwater's Kenilworth
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Atwater's Kenilworth
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Chicken Chili
|$0.00
*gluten in garnish
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd suite 106
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd suite 106
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|R2. 48 hour Stewed Pork on Rice
|$12.95
This stewed pork recipe is a classic slow-cooked dish served with hot steamed jasmine rice, hard-boiled egg, and steamed veggies (cabbage, carrots and broccoli)